Point of Sale | Payments+ | Payroll+
Solutions to grow your business
Bringing out the best in your business takes vision and grit, combined with the best point of sale, payment processing and payroll solutions for small businesses.
From side gigs to livelihoods, the entrepreneur is the pulse of the nation.
Point of Sale
Choose the smarter point of sale
Set your business up for long-term success with a POS system built to grow with you. Pair our versatile, cloud-based point of sale software with a variety of hardware options to get exactly what you need.
Payments+
Accept all the ways customers want to pay
Make the sale in-store or online, and take credit cards, EMV chip cards, gift cards, mobile wallets and more. Heartland payment processing is fast, secure and reliable with fair and transparent rates.
Payroll+
Take payroll and HR tasks off your plate
Simplify your employee management duties with an HR and payroll solutions provider you can trust. From recruitment to retirement, we’re here to help you manage your most valuable resource with confidence.
“Heartland was super easy to work with and set up. It was a very easy transition. Staff was onsite to make sure that we were taken care of.”Denise, Bun Mee
Point of Sale | Payroll+
“Heartland was super easy to work with and set up. It was a very easy transition. Staff was onsite to make sure that we were taken care of.”Denise, Bun Mee
Point of Sale | Payroll+
Communities connected by Heartland
Good company is good business
People-powered customer support
Keep your business up and running with customer support that doesn’t leave you hanging. Our US-based support team answers calls in 30 seconds on average and has the expertise to solve problems and get your team back to work.
5 ways hiring managers can combat the hiring crisis
Businesses are staring down another, unexpected post-pandemic challenge: finding employees. There’s no way to know how long these conditions will last. But you can use these practical tips to help your business beat the talent crunch.
You could be missing out on big tax credits
Just because you’re unfamiliar with Work Opportunity Tax Credits doesn’t mean they’re not affecting your bottom line. In this blog, we’ll explain how it can benefit your business and how you can take advantage of the potential savings.
How Covid-19 has changed our businesses
As restaurants and retailers start to turn the lights back on, I’ve asked myself what lessons I could take away. The following are three lessons I hope will get you started in asking yourself how your business has changed over the last 12 months.
Take any payment, anywhere on any device
Operate seamlessly in-store, online or on the go. You can do business wherever your customers are and get the same reliable functionality and support.