Bringing out the best in your business takes vision and grit, combined with the best point of sale, payment processing and payroll solutions for small businesses.

From side gigs to livelihoods, the entrepreneur is the pulse of the nation.

When owners and operators want a partner they can trust to help them build a remarkable business - they do it with Heartland, because we’re entrepreneurs, we’re people, and we get it.
Point of Sale

Choose the smarter point of sale

Set your business up for long-term success with a POS system built to grow with you. Pair our versatile, cloud-based point of sale software with a variety of hardware options to get exactly what you need.

Payments+

Accept all the ways customers want to pay

Make the sale in-store or online, and take credit cards, EMV chip cards, gift cards, mobile wallets and more. Heartland payment processing is fast, secure and reliable with fair and transparent rates.

Payroll+

Take payroll and HR tasks off your plate

Simplify your employee management duties with an HR and payroll solutions provider you can trust. From recruitment to retirement, we’re here to help you manage your most valuable resource with confidence.

“Heartland was super easy to work with and set up. It was a very easy transition. Staff was onsite to make sure that we were taken care of.”

Denise, Bun Mee

Point of Sale | Payroll+

Communities connected by Heartland

Carrol’s Creek welcomes customers post-Covid
Steak and Main gears up for new takeout model
Blue Jam Cafe empowers employees to thrive
Bun Mee simplifies multi-location management
Auto Spa welcomes a busier, brighter future
North Side Pub & Grill enables online ordering
Good company is good business

  • Taco Bell logo Panera Bread logo Carrols logo Marathon Petroleum logo Burger King logo Whataburger logo

People-powered customer support

Keep your business up and running with customer support that doesn’t leave you hanging. Our US-based support team answers calls in 30 seconds on average and has the expertise to solve problems and get your team back to work.

Tap into our best-practices tips for a boost

5 ways hiring managers can combat the hiring crisis

Businesses are staring down another, unexpected post-pandemic challenge: finding employees. There’s no way to know how long these conditions will last. But you can use these practical tips to help your business beat the talent crunch.

You could be missing out on big tax credits

Just because you’re unfamiliar with Work Opportunity Tax Credits doesn’t mean they’re not affecting your bottom line. In this blog, we’ll explain how it can benefit your business and how you can take advantage of the potential savings.

How Covid-19 has changed our businesses

As restaurants and retailers start to turn the lights back on, I’ve asked myself what lessons I could take away. The following are three lessons I hope will get you started in asking yourself how your business has changed over the last 12 months.

Take any payment, anywhere on any device

Operate seamlessly in-store, online or on the go. You can do business wherever your customers are and get the same reliable functionality and support.

